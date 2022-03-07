Ana de Armas Stuns In Buzzy ‘Deep Water’ Trailer, Overpowers James Bond Role

The captivating actress Ana de Armas gave a new-ish spin to the tired idea of a Bond Girl in No Time To Die, matching co-star Daniel Craig‘s savoir faire, marksmanship and martial arts prowess whenever necessary — a la Grace Jones. De Armas’s deadly performance, delivered while dripping in the highest of haute couture, sticks in the memory like super glue. Here’s a sample, from the trailer:

But from the looks of the new teasers for Deep Water, the manipulative Adrian Lyne mindbender starring de Armas and her erstwhile romantic interest Ben Affleck, de Armas was only practicing her ways to kill in the Bond flick.

In Deep Water, based on the propulsive Patricia Highsmith novel, de Armas looks like she has been licensed to kill in a thousand new ways, chiefly psychological.

It’s reasonable to assume that Lyne (Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal) could make a thriller out of the combustible de Amras/Affleck chemistry seen above without any other characters making the scene. Yet the film, which debuts on Hulu on March 18, also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

But with a second trailer, it becomes clear that for this tempest to really blow, those myriad other characters need to be involved, many of them intimately. Lyne released the official trailer after the teaser, and it fleshes out, so to speak, the treachery, while expertly refusing to give the story away. It’s masterly suspense, a harbinger of the heart-stopping cinema on the way.