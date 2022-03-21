‘American Idol’ Teen Heartthrob Cameron Whitcomb Sings In Parking Garages

Cameron Whitcomb, the handsome and talented 18-year-old singer from Canada, is auditioning for Season 5 of American Idol on ABC (technically Season 20). For his televised audition in front of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, Cameron wears a modest flannel shirt and jeans.

But on Instagram, the soon-to-be famous teen heartthrob shows off his collection of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and his hard core drumming skills.

On social media, Cameron describes himself as: “Just a young man riding Harley’s and singing country.”

When not singing on national American TV, Cameron sings in parking garages as seen above and below.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.