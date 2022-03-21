American Idol: Kaylin Roberson Wows In Hot Pink Bikini Pics, “Oh Hey World!”

On the fifth night of auditions for Season 5 of American Idol, superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to meet more hopefuls, and to finally reveal the final Platinum Ticket winner.

On the fifth night of auditions, a young singer named Kaylin Roberson brings an acoustic guitar and her boyfriend, fellow singer/guitarist Matt Gorman. Kaylin is rocking a pair of mustard-colored corduroy overalls and high-heel white cowboy boots. When she posted the audition photos above, she wrote: I shot 🚀 for the moon 🌕, will I end up in the stars⭐?”

When not singing with Matt, Kaylin enjoys the great outdoors as seen in the stunning bikini photos below. She captioned the series below: “Ain’t nothin that a corona refresca can’t fix.”

She looks pretty in hot pink too! Kaylin captioned these” “Oh Hey World!”

Kaylin wrote with the photos below: “did a little wildflower pickin today cause in Nashville we don’t have sand and salt water, we have grass and lakes. As long as there’s sunshine I’m happy.” P.S. Check out her 2020 single Know You Like That.

