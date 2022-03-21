‘American Idol’ Carly Mickeal Stuns In Bikini Photos, “Hungry and Sun-kissed”

On the fifth night of auditions for this season of American Idol, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are treated to a performance by Carly Mickeal. That’s Carly below singing Noah Cyrus’s song “July.”

When not singing, Carly enjoys the beach at Malibu, California, as seen in the stunning bikini pics below.

She captioned the green bikini pic below: “today was one of those days where you come home tired, hungry and sun kissed.”

Below is another bikini pic of Carly in Malibu with her boyfriend of four years, Matthew.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC.