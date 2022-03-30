Alyssa Milano Surprises Husband with Hilarious New Ringtone, “Even the Dog Reacts”

When not on a TV or movie set, Hollywood star Alyssa Milano (Who’s the Boss?, Charmed, Mistresses) enjoys time with her family including her husband David. In the video below, that’s David sitting in front of a tablet. It appears that he knows she’s filming because he doesn’t turn to look at her when she addresses him.

When Alyssa asks her husband what ringtone he uses for her, he says, “a regular ringtone.” But when Alyssa calls him, the “Oh no” refrain from the song ‘Remember (Walking in the Sand)’ is heard. As one fan points out: “David shaking laughing is fantastic.” Another pointed out: “Even the dog reacted.”

Note about the song: The girl band The Shangri-Las sang the song first in 1965; Aerosmith covered it in 1974; and American rapper Capone sampled the song in 2005.

On a more serious note, watch and listen to Alyssa talk about “healing from trauma, and loving who she is beyond the spotlight she’s lived in her entire life” and her desire to “want to play me.”

Get ready to see more of Alyssa: She is reportedly directing, writing and starring in the upcoming TV movie Alyssa Milano for Mayor. She plays herself and the new mayor of a suburban L.A. town who “tries to balance her fame with the minutiae of community politics.”