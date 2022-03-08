Alison Brie Stuns In Colombian Jungle, Filming Movie with John Cena

Get ready to see more of Hollywood actress Alison Brie (GLOW, Community, The Post). She’s filming the action/comedy movie Freelance with John Cena, Alice Eve, and Christian Slater, among others. It’s about an ex special forces operator (Cena) who takes a job to provide security for a journalist (Brie) as she interviews a dictator. Things get wacky when a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, which takes place in the jungle.

Freelance is being filmed in Colombia. When Brie shared the on-set photo above, with assistant director Lorena Chaparro Suárez, she wrote “Colombian BFF.” More than one fan replied to the photo of Alison in a crisp white blouse and pleated pants: “Stylish” and “gorgeous.” One pointed out: “you look stunning no matter where you are.”

Get ready to laugh a lot while watching Freelance: Former Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Jacob Lentz wrote the script.

While waiting for Freelance, check out Brie and Audrey Plaza in the upcoming indie film Spin Me Round, which Brie co-wrote and is making its debut at SXSW this spring.