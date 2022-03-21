Alisabeth Von Presley on ‘American Song Contest’ Drives Hot Pink Barbie Jeep

On the new TV talent show American Song Contest (based on the legendary Eurovision Song Contest), 56 contestants compete. On the premiere episode, hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson welcome contestant Alisabeth Von Presley of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She’s the one with the hot pink hair and rocking a white hot keytar (half guitar/half keyboard). Note: her keytar’s name is Jezzica.

When performing on stage, Alisabeth is liking drivnig her brand new, hot pink “Barbie” Jeep, as seen below.

Check out the interior!

Alisabeth has just a few pink things in her house, too. Note piano and pool table below.

American Song Contest airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC, against American Idol at 8 pm on ABC.