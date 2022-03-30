Adam Sandler Shows Love For Chris Rock, “Man Stood Up For His Bro”

Two days after the televised 94th Academy Awards ceremony took a dramatic turn (Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face after a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith), fellow Hollywood movie star Adam Sandler showed support for his friend Chris Rock. The two former Saturday Night Live stars have appeared in several movies together over the years including Grown Ups.

When Sandler posted the photo below, he wrote: “Can’t wait for this. Love you buddy!”

Fans of both stand-up comedians are piling on compliments regarding their friendship. One replied: “man stood up for his bro,” while another wrote: “Adam a real homie for this,” and “Adam is a ride or die homie.”

Tickets for Chris Rock’s “Ego Death” Tour 2022 are available now. Pre-Oscars, Chris Rock said of his new show: “All new material introspective very personal and very funny. Can’t wait to show you.”