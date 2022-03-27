Aaron Carter’s Butterfly Face Ink Dedicated To “Fearless” Late Sister 10 Years After

Singer Aaron Carter describes his late sister as having the most “icy blue eyes” — and it’s that color he wanted the ink on his new butterfly face tattoo to represent. It’s a striking tat, for its artistry, its intensely prominent position on his face (above the right eye), and for its dedication.

Carter writes in dedicating the tattoo to his sister that the ink is “to commemorate the passing of of my sister Leslie Barbara Carter.. she was an amazing my mother and was nothing more than someone I admired. I always wanted to make her proud.” Leslie Barbara Carter died in 2012 at the age of 25.

But that’s not the most important of the four tattoos Carter gets on his face in a single sitting. No, the pride of place as he tells it belongs to “MY BABY BOY ‘PRINCE'” — under his right eye.

Carter added to the overall look by rocking in some pink hair dye, decidedly less permanent that the face tattoos.

Here’s a bit of the tattooing in action.