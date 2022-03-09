9-1-1 Lone Star: Tommy’s Date Morris Is Godfather of Eva Longoria’s Son

On the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode “The Bird,” while the members of the 126 spring into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos (and Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet), Tommy (Gina Torres) goes on her first date since he husband Charles died. The character of Morris is portrayed by Amaury Nolasco.

Amaury is known for his TV roles on Hightown (Frankie, Sr. — photos above), Deception (FBI Agent Alvarez), Eva Longoria’s Telenovela (Rodrigo Suarez), Prison Break (Fernando — photo below), and in movies including Transformers (Fig) and A Good Day to Die Hard (Murphy) with Bruce Willis, among others.

Fun fact: Amaury is godfather to Eva Longoria’s son, Santi.

Get ready to see more of Amaury: he will appear next in the TV movie The Valet, a remake of the French film about a famous movie star who gets a parking valet at a Beverly Hills restaurant to pose as her lover to cover for her relationship with a married man.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX.