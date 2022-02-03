Zoe Saldana Shows Off “Full Body Day” — Husband Gets Super Lucky, To The Moon

Marvel superstar Zoe Saldana‘s “ab days” in the gym aren’t like anybody else’s anyway, but when she switches to “full body day” it’s quite a spectacle. Zoe’s got quite the spotter at her disposal, and she sure does take advantage of the assistance. But in trying to decide who’s luckier in this couple, fans are split.

Bruno Mars provides the music (“Talking to the Moon“) as Zoe hops up, full body style, on longtime husband Marco Perego. Or Marco Perego-Saldana; she’s hyphenated too, as Saldana-Perego. It’s that kind of relationship, balanced and beautiful.

But there’s hardly even room for a hyphen between them in the scene below.

Fans were feeding back #couplegoals and more. One fan was moved by “the way he embraced you” while another asked “Who can blame you both?”

Here is the view that lucky Marco usually has of his great love, almost as close as above.

And another full body day for the couple, not in the gym but definitely a “stair master,” below from 2016: