Whoopi Goldberg Cyberbullying Movie Features Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star

The new Lifetime movie Caught in His Web is inspired by actual events. It’s about three teenage girls (played by Alison Thornton, Malia Baker, Emma Tremblay) who are each unknowingly tormented by a mysterious cyberbully who goes by the name Blake.

“Blake” hacks into their phones, tells them to send explicit photos, and then blackmails them. Desperate to put an end to the cyberbullying, the three girls team up with Detective Holland (former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais) to track down the serial predator once and for all.

Hollywood movie star Garcelle Beauvais is known for her roles Coming to America (Rose, see photo above), Spider-Man: Homecoming (Doris), and on TV series including NYPD Blue (ADA Valerie Heywood) and The Jamie Foxx Show (Fancy), among others.

She’s also known for playing herself on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Denise Richards, among others. Garcelle just finished wrapping her third season! See group photo above.

Caught in His Web is executive produced by Emmy®, Grammy®, Tony® and Academy® Award-winner, and The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

Fun fact: In 2015, Garcelle was a co-host on The View with Whoopi six times. Most recently, Garcelle was a guest on The Talk, where she and Whoopi spoke about the project. See video above.