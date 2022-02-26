Who Sings ‘Chocolate’ Song In Apple Credit Card TV Commercial? “Still Boomin”

Apple is promoting its new no-fees credit card, Apple Card, with a whimsical TV commercial. A man is holding a chocolate bar in his mouth as he pats himself down in search of a wallet, cash or credit card. When he realizes he can’t pay, he applies for the Apple Card on his iPhone and is able to use it on the spot.

The song featured in the ad is “Chocolate” by Big Boi featuring Troze. The first full line of the 2017 song is: “Ay, just cashed the check / And I’m ’bout to blow it all on chocolate.”

When Big Boi shared the good news, that his five year old song from his 2017 album Boomiverse (his fourth solo album) was being used for the Apple ad, he wrote: “Still boomin.”

Before launching his solo career, Big Boi was half of the hip hop duo Outkast with Andre 3000 (see throwback photos above and below).

The Atlanta rapper released his fifth album The Big Sleepover with Sleepy Brown in 2021.