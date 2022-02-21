Who Is Obnoxious Police Sergeant On ‘9-1-1’ Lone Star?

On the 9-1-1 episode ‘Red vs. Blue,’ while Grace (Sierra McClain) competes against a hot shot call center operator, Owen (Rob Lowe) has a dust-up with an obnoxious police sergeant. Their confrontation was recorded. When the video goes viral, the tensions between police and fire rescue mount. Owen decides to settle the score on the softball field.

Neal McDonough plays the obnoxious police sergeant. Neal is best known for his role as Damien Darhk in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Arrow, and as Malcolm Beck on Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone series on Paramount.

On the big screen, Neal is known for his role as Dum Dum in the Captain America movies, and for his roles in Steven Spielberg movies including Band of Brothers, Minority Report (Fletcher), and Flags of Our Fathers (Captain Severance), among many others.

Get ready to see more of Neal: he stars in the upcoming movie The Jesuit (originally titled There Are No Saints) with Ron Perlman and Tim Roth. Screenplay by Paul Schrader, the legendary writer of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull.

9-1-1 Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX.