Who Is Norma’s Rude Sister Irene on ‘B Positive’? “She Preys on Weakness”

On the B Positive episode “Osteoporosis, a Thaaang, and a Slinky,” while Harry (Hector Elizondo) sets up Drew (Thomas Middleditch) on a date, Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) gets caught in the middle when Norma’s (Linda Lavin) rude sister Irene arrives at Valley Hills retirement home.

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Norma warns Gina that her sister “preys on weakness.” Turns out Norma’s the nice one.

Irene is portrayed by Broadway star Rondi Reed. A member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company since 1979, Reed was awarded the 2008 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Featured Role for her performance as Mattie Fay Aiken in the play “August: Osage County.”

Reed is also known for her role as Peggy on the CBS series Mike & Molly (Peggy), and in films including The Astronaut’s Wife, among others.

B Positive airs Thursdays at 9:30 pm on CBS.