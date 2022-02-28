Who Is Gemma’s Spiritual Healer Aria on The Neighborhood?

On The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Stakeout,’ while Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) and Dave (Max Greenfield) team up for a stakeout to catch a thief breaking in to Calvin’s garage, Gemma (Beth Behrs) is reluctant to share her new hobby with Tina (Tichina Arnold). But then she does, and it’s hilarious.

Gemma’s spiritual healer coach Aria is portrayed by actress Dana Daurey. She’s well known for her roles as Heather Tupperman on Providence with Mike Ferrell, and as Amber Moss on Unhappily Ever After.

As Dana says of her successful career: “Whether you see it as fate, serendipity, destiny, or some higher spiritual power… it’s all providence to me.“

And when not on a TV or movie set, Daurey helps other actors land jobs as an audition expert/motivator.

Fun fact: Dana played Mrs. Clause in the Capitol One commercial with John Travolta who reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson. See below.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.