Who Is Darlene’s Realtor Claire on The Conners? ‘Sex, Lies and House Hunting’ Episode

On The Conners episode “Sex, Lies and House Hunting,” while Becky (Lecy Goranson) tries to keep her relationship with Professor Davis under wraps, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) goes house hunting with her daughter Harris (Emma Kenney).

When Darlene finds the house of her dreams (with blue wall-to-wall carpet!), the realtor showing it tells Darlene she has a better change of getting the house if she’s part of couple. So she changes out of her sweatpants and puts on a suit and convinces her ex Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) to pretend to be her partner.

The realtor is portrayed by Bayne Gibby. The comedic actress is known for her roles on Enlightened with Laura Dern (Connie), The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow (Gigi), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and in films including Lady Bird with Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf! (Cassie Kelly), among others.

And when not on a TV show or film, Bayne is stealing scenes in TV commercials like the one above for T-Mobile, or making her own hilarious videos (see below).

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on ABC.