Who Is Big Ten Sports Announcer In State Farm and Rocket Mortgage Commercials?

The insurance company State Farm released a “Big Ten” TV commercial this winter featuring their spokesperson “Jake” (Kevin Miles) with real-life sports announcer Gus Johnson. Gus is the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports college football and college basketball (he calls NFL games for Fox, too). Watch the funny spot below.

Gus is also featured in the Rocket Mortgage ad below with some of the Big Ten’s most beloved mascots!

Prior to becoming a sportscaster, Gus was co-captain of his high school’s football and basketball teams, and was a first baseman and catcher for the school’s baseball team. The Detroit native went on to graduate from Howard University, where he was a four-year letter winner on the baseball team.

Gus is known for making any and all sports calls exciting. Check out the fun highlights video above.