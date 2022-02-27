Who Is Ambassador’s Gorgeous Influencer Daughter Gia on NCIS: LA?

In the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Under the Influence,” Agent Aliyah De Leon (Briana Marin) returns to the NCIS team and helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia, a gorgeous and popular social media influencer.

Gia is portrayed by former child star/model Caitlin Carmichael, who has more than 180,000 followers on Instagram.

Caitlin made her acting debut in the 2008 series In the Motherhood with Leah Remini, Chelsea Handler and Jenny McCarthy. Caitlin played Jenny’s 4-year-old daughter (see cute photos below).

Now 17, Caitlin most recently was on the big screen as Tracy in the 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass with Bruce Willis and Megan Fox. Swipe photo below with producer Randall Emmett (ex-husband of Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent).

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS.