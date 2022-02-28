Who Is 5’11” Meg on NCIS Hawai’i? America’s Next Top Model Winner Laura James

On the NCIS Hawai’i episode “Broken,” while Jane (Vanessa Lachey) is questioned following Maggie Shaw’s arrest, the rest of the team investigates a mysterious case of Marines with damaged ear canals from a weapon that emits ultrasonic waves. During the investigation, Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) has a conversation with a woman named Meg.

Meg is portrayed by 5’11” actress Laura James. Prior to launching her acting career, Laura won Cycle 19 of supermodel Tyra Banks‘ America’s Next Top Model in 2013. As an actress, she’s best known for her role as Molly on S.W.A.T.

Fun fact: Laura is the daughter of Dynasty star John James (Jeff Colby).

NCIS Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10 pm on CBS.