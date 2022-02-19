Alison Sweeney Says ‘Wedding Veil’ Stars “Required” To Eat Cheesecake

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie The Wedding Veil Legacy is Tracy (Alison Sweeney). This is the third film of the trilogy about Tracy and her two friends Avery (Lacey Chabert) and Emma (Autumn Reeser) who bought an antique wedding veil that may or may not prove to be magical. Tracy is skeptical of the veil’s magic until she meets Nick (Victor Webster).

The three actress — Alison, Lacey and Autumn — clearly have chemistry on camera. Based on their Instagram accounts, their friendships are just as strong off-camera. When Autumn shared the sweet photos above, she wrote: “I love these women more than I can say.”

And Alison replied: “I’m so glad to have you in my life. I have loved connecting with you about everything- from parenting to acting – including good wine & cheesecake along the way.”

With the photo above, Alison reports: “We had a scene in which we were ‘required’ to eat cheesecake. 😉 Starting around 10am.”

And check out the giant slice of cheesecake below! That’s Autumn counting her blessings on her birthday!

The Wedding Veil Legacy premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, February 19 at 8 pm.