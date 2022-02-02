US Olympic Curler Vicky Persinger Wows In Swimsuit, “Curling Life Is Hard”

USA Network is airing several sporting events live from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. The first mixed doubles curling match, USA verses Italy, is airing live on Wednesday, February 2 at 8 pm. The curlers are playing at the National Aquatics Center aka the “Water Cube” which hosted swimming in the 2009 Olympics. See featured photo above.

The first USA mixed-doubles curling team up is Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys. Three-time United States women’s national champion Vicky is 29 years old and from Fairbanks, Alaska. She started curling at the age of 5, in 1997.

When not on the ice, the University of Alaska Anchorage graduate is either chillin’ in a bikini and sipping on a pina colada or flying seaplanes over Alaska, as seen in the fun photos below. She captioned the photo above (with fellow US curler Monica Walker): “curling life is hard.” Lookin’ good, ladies!

The Mixed Doubles Curling match (USA vs Italy) airs at 8 pm on USA Network and Peacock.