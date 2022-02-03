US Ice Hockey Star Hilary Knight, 5’11”, Flaunts Legs In Mini Dress, “Gorgeous!”

Hilary Knight is a member of the United States women’s national ice hockey team, which won the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics and is now in Beijing, China trying to win another. (She also won silver at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.)

When not on the ice, the 5’11” ice hockey forward is turning heads, as seen in the stunning mini dress photo below. More than one fan replied “Gorgeous!”

She captioned the photo shoot below: “Feeling this fit.”

Hilary looks like a natural on the NYFW runway and at the photo shoot below.

Watch Hilary and the rest of the 2018 gold medal-winning U.S. women’s ice hockey team in opening round play against Finland on Thursday, February 8 at 8:10 pm ET on USA Network and Peacock. Pre-game coverage begins at 7:30 pm.