US Ice Hockey Star 5’2″ Kendall Coyne Schofield Married To 6’6″ NFL Super Bowl Champ

On the opening night of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, NBC will broadcast live figure skating, qualifiers for men’s and women’s moguls (skiing), and the 2018 gold medal-winning U.S. women’s ice hockey team starts its quest for another gold in opening round play against Finland.

One of the stars of the USA women’s ice hockey team is Kendall Coyne Schofield. When not on the ice, Kendall spends time with her husband of three years, fellow professional athlete Michael Schofield III.

The 29-year-old Northeastern University graduate is 5’2” which is noticeable when standing next to her NFL football-playing husband Michael, who is 6’6” and 300 lbs.

Kendall and Michelle attended the same high school in Orland Park, Illinois but didn’t start to date until they were in the twenties. Michael played at Michigan before he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was with the Broncos when the team won Super Bowl 50 in 2015. In September 2021, Michael signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.

USA vs Finland women’s ice hockey match airs Thursday, February 3 at 8 pm on USA Network and Peacock.