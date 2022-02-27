‘The Simpsons’ Family Raise Ukrainian Flags, “Pixelated and Afraid”

On The Simpsons Season 33 episode “Pixelated and Afraid,” Homer and Marge find themselves lost in an icy wilderness. Their new environment pushes the married couple to their limits to survive.

Two days before the episode airs on Sunday, February 27, the official The Simpsons Twitter account shared the image above of the entire Simpson family somberly holding Ukrainian flags.

In 1998, The Simpsons predicted Russia returns to being the Soviet Union. Showrunner Al Jean says, “There is the kind of prediction, where we reference something that has happened, happening again — we hop it wouldn’t, but sadly, it does.”

In the Season 9 episode “Simpson Tide,” the Soviet Union didn’t really break up; there’s a threat of nuclear war; and Vladimir Lenin rises from the dead to destroy capitalism. See clip above. In 2006, Mike Reiss wrote, it was “the nuttiest the show has ever been.”

