‘The Goldbergs’ Star Stuns In Bodysuit and Boots, Ray Romano Movie “So Special”

On The Goldbergs episode ‘A Peck of Familial Love,’ while Barry (Troy Gentile) tries to get closer with his sister Erica (Hayley Orrentia), former high school sweethearts Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Brea (Sadie Stanley) attempt remaining just friends post-breakup. Of course mama bear Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) goes out of her way to protect Adam from further heartbreak.

When not filming The Goldbergs, actress Sadie Stanley often models as seen in the stunning photos above in which she models a black bodysuit and thigh-boots.

Get ready to see more of Sadie: she’s starring in the upcoming, untitled Ray Romano movie with Romano (who is making his directorial debut) and Laurie Metcalf who plays his wife in Queens, New York.

Sadie says the project is “so special.”

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC.