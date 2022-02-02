Teddi Mellencamp’s “Bossy” Daughter Is John Mellencamp’s “Mini Me”

The CBS reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother is back for Season 3. Host Julie Chen Moonves welcomes a new group of 11 celebrities in the Big Brother house which is outfitted with 94 camera and 113 microphones, to record their every move 24 hours a day. Of the 11 celebrities competing for the title and $250,000 prize is Teddi Mellencamp.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is the daughter of Grammy Award winning musician/songwriter John Mellencamp (formerly John Cougar). The 70-year-old rocker is also known as Peepaw at Teddi’s house. When Teddi shared the photo above, she asked her fans: “Guess which one of us is the bossiest?”

More than one fan commented on how much Teddi’s daughter Dove looks like her granddaddy. “She is your dad’s mini-me and I love it ❤️” and another replied “Dove and your dad look so much a like!”

P.S. John Mellencamp just released his new album Strictly A One-Eyed Jack which features Bruce Springsteen on a couple of songs.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesdays at 9 pm on CBS.