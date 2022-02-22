‘Switched at Birth’ Stars Reunite Without Marlee Matlin, “Uh, Hello?”

Hollywood movie star Lea Thompson is known for her roles on the big screen including Back to the Future, Howard the Duck, and Some Kind of Wonderful, among many. She’s also known for her TV roles on Caroline in the City (Caroline) and Switched at Birth (Kathryn Kennish), the Freeform series about two teenage girls who find out they were switched at birth.

When Lea shared the group photo above, she wrote: “REUNION ALERT!!!” and said what a great it was “catching up, cracking up and no make up” with her former Switched at Birth co-stars Katie LeClerc, Constance Marie, and Vanessa Marano.” Lea did add: “Next time let’s get everyone together” but that didn’t keep her Switched at Birth co-star Marlee Matlin from replying: “Uh, hello????” with a purple heart emoji.

Don’t worry about Marlee: she had another reunion to attend. As seen above, with the cast of her recent film CODA. See trailer below.