Susanna Hoffs, 63, Literally Rocks Black Lace Mini Dress, “Putting Ricky Through His Paces!”

Susanna Hoffs is best known as lead singer of the 80s band the Bangles (Manic Monday, Walk Like an Egyptian). She launched her solo career in 1991. Her most recent album, Bright Lights, was released in 2021 and features Susanna singing cover songs including Prince’s “Take Me With You.” Prince wrote Manic Monday for the Bangles.

When Susanna shared the gorgeous photos above, of her performing live on stage and in a gorgeous black lace halter mini dress, she wished everyone a happy “national guitar day.” More than one fan replied: “So gorgeous!” Another fan replied “putting Ricky through his paces!” (She’s playing a Rickenbacher guitar in the photos.)

Susanna, who is now 63, has been married for almost 30 years to film director Jay Roach (Austin Powers, Meet the Parents, Trumbo, Bombshell). They have two children together.

That’s Susanna above rocking with Austin Powers with her band Ming Tea!