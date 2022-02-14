Supermodel Joan Smalls Adds Glamour, Purpose To New Anne Klein Spring Campaign, “Empowering”

Glamorous supermodel Joan Smalls has been introduced by famous fashion label Anne Klein as the “face of its Spring 2022 campaign.” It’s a well-considered match between the fashion brand’s strong legacy working in service of independent women and its newest collections.

Harper’s Bazaar once said of Anne Klein, the late designer whose ethos still informs the brand, that she “wasn’t just a designer, she was a champion of authentic style and empowered the way women dressed.”

In a similar vein, the Puerto Rico born-and-raised Ms. Smalls isn’t just a fashion model, but also an activist. The Klein brand says Smalls gave half her 3rd and 4th quarter 2020 salary to charitable causes. Smalls is also an active voice in efforts to eradicate racism and educate people on inclusion and racial equity.

Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, owner of the Anne Klein brand, says Smalls “exemplifies the multifaceted empowered woman Anne Klein serves.” Empowering is the keynote theme here, and Smalls is an embodiment of what Harper’s meant when it said Klein “empowered the way women dressed.”

The Anne Klein campaign will support the causes that Smalls advocates for, and will continue to feature new celebrities and causes with this ongoing campaign.