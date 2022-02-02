Who Is Connor’s Gorgeous Ex-Wife Emily on ‘Home Economics’? Hint: HBO’s Succession

On the Home Economics episode ‘Pregnancy Test, $12.98,’ while Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina (Karla Souza), and Sarah (Caitlin McGee) and Denise (Sasheer Zamata) try to enjoy an over-the-top dining experience, Connor (Jimmy Tatro) and JoJo’s (Tetone Jackson) romantic Valentine’s Day dinner at home takes an awkward turn when his ex-wife Emily and daughter turn up.

Connor’s ex-wife Emily is portrayed by Justine Lupe. She’s also known for her roles on Succession (Willa Ferreyra — see photos above, video clip below), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Astrid Weissman), Mr. Mercedes (Holly), Madam Secretary (Captain Ronnie Baker), and Sneaky Pete (Hanna), among others.

Home Economics airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on ABC, right after The Conners at 9, The Wonder Years at 8:30 pm, and The Goldbergs at 8 pm.