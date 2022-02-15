‘Star Wars’ Legend Mark Hamill Filming Horror Series with ‘E.T.’ Star Henry Thomas

Actor Mark Hamill is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in George Lucas’ Star Wars film franchise. (Maybe you’ve heard of it.) Get ready to see more of Mark: the 70-year-old Hollywood star is preparing for his next project by reading up on the king of Gothic fiction, Edgar Allan Poe (see photo below).

Mark captioned it: “love a job where doing your homework might give you nightmares.” Mark is filming in the upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher, which is based on Poe’s 1839 short story.

The drama/horror is described like so: “an unnamed narrator approaches the house of Usher on a ‘dull, dark, and soundless day.’ Frank Langella (Frost-Nixon) plays the narrator’s gloomy and mysterious boyhood friend Roderick Usher and Mary McDonnell (Dancing with the Wolves) plays Roderick’s twin sister. Henry Thomas (E.T.), Carla Gugino (Watchmen), and Annabeth Gish (Mystic Pizza), also star.

Co-star Kate Siegel shared fun photos from the House of Usher set below. Fun fact: Kate, Henry, and Annabeth also star together in the creepy series Midnight Mass (created by Mike Flanagan, who is also behind The Fall of the House of Usher). Another fun fact: Kate and Mike are married in real life!