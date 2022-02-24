Star Wars ‘Boba Fett’ Star Plays Mean Physicist Dr. Lee on Young Sheldon

On the Young Sheldon episode “A Free Scratcher and Feminine Wiles,” while Mary (Zoe Perry) is given a lotto ticket, her son Sheldon (Iain Armitage) butts heads with the new scientist in the lab, Dr. Lee. As seen in the sneak peek video below, Dr. Lee announces she’s in charge of the new experimental cosmology center. Sheldon says she’s “mean” and is essentially turning her colleagues against him.

Above: Ming-Na Wen, Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon (Robert Voets/CBS)

Dr. Lee is also the mother of three boys, so she knows how to handle Sheldon! Watch sneak peek video below.

Dr. Lee is portrayed by Ming-Na Wen. She is best known for her TV roles on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Melinda May), Stargate Universe (Camile Wray), ER (Dr. Chen), Star Wars/Disney’s The Book of Boba Fett (Fennec Shand — see below), and as the voice of Mulan in Mulan and Ralph Breaks the Internet, among others.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS.