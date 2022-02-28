Sophia Bush Rocks Royal Blue Suit and Stilettos, “Going To Be a Beautiful Bride”

When not filming her new hit TV series Good Sam, the gorgeous and talented actress Sophia Bush (Chicago PD, One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die) is promoting the show. When she appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show in New York City, Sophia rocked a royal blue pantsuit by Monique Lhuillier and a pair of Jimmy Choo stilettos.

When the designer Monique Lhuillier posted the photo below, one fan replied: “Oh my she is going to be a beautiful bride!! I cannot wait to see her dress.”

In August 2021, Sophia announced that she’s engaged to be married to businessman Grant Hughes. See cute couple photo below.

Lhuillier is known for her bridal gowns and romantic dresses as seen on Jennifer Lopez below for the People magazine “Love” issue.

Good Sam airs Wednesday nights on CBS.