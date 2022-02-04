Sharon Stone Does Improv in Leather Pants and It’s Hilarious

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is one of the many guest stars on the Netflix comedy series Murderville with Will Arnett. All six episodes of the series star Will Arnett as a homicide detective who pairs up with a celebrity who is supposed to help solve a crime but without a script. “Solving crimes is hard. Improv comedy is harder,” is the tagline.

In the hilarious sneak peek video above, Sharon wears a police trainee vest and badge on her hip with a flattering pair of black pleather pants and knee-high boots. When Sharon shared the video above, she captioned it: “Find out what to do with a broken heart.”

She means that literally! Above is the official trailer for the premiere season of Murderville. Other celebrity stars include Conan O’Brien, Marshawn Lynch, and Ken Jeong, among others.

Get ready to see more of Sharon: she’s starring in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant with Kaley Cuoco. Sharon plays the mother of Cassie, Kaley’s character! See cute mother/daughter photo above.