Sarah Snook Shows She Likes a Joke, After Snagging SAG Win for ‘Succession’

“She’s never getting the company,” Peter Griffin from Family Guy tweets at Sarah Snook — he’s mean-tweeting at celebrities. And Sarah Snook loves it. But what wouldn’t she love at the moment, as Snook snags a SAG Award as part of the Best Ensemble Winner for the HBO super hit Succession.

But it’s not just the actress’s grace in appreciating the inclusive mean-tweeting of Seth MacFarlane’s creation that shows her sense of humor, Sarah is just having a good time in general. As she writes in captioning the post above, drawing particular attention to the second pic, “Here are three things that happened today. I think the middle pic says it all. That’s my actual face.” Well, it looks delicious, surely.

But does Peter’s wife Lois really look like Sarah Snook? Well, Lois doesn’t ever age, so there’s a compliment in there for the taking. But Snook doesn’t have too much time to think about these things — as she says, she’s due on set. Nothing could make fans happier than to hear that.