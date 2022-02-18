Sammy Hagar Sings David Lee Roth Van Halen Songs with Led Zeppelin Royalty, ‘Crazy Times’

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar, 74, is back on tour with his band The Circle. His old Van Halen buddy, bass guitarist Michael Anthony, Waboritas guitarist Vic Johnson, and drummer Jason Bonham make the group. Jason is the son of the late great Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, who passed away in 1980 at the age of 32.

As seen in the video above, Sammy is now singing Van Halen songs including “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love” that former VH frontman David Lee Roth used to sing with the band.

The Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s Crazy Times tour includes 14 dates from June 10 to September 10. And George Thorogood and the Destroyers is the opening act! Tickets go on sale February 28.

When Jason shared the photo below, he referred to Sammy as “my mentor, father figure, friend, Band Brother and Big Boss Man.”

When Jason shared the “Jed Zeppelin” photo below, he wrote: “I played drums with a very cool bunch of guys at the O2 Arena in London” and tagged Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, and John Paul Jones.

Check out Jason above on a drum set at age 6!