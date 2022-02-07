Ryan Ochoa Responds To The Rock, “Right There With Ya”

Musician, actor, and former Nickelodeon star Ryan Ochoa is getting ripped — and when it come to putting in the work the clock does not matter.

In other words, going after what you want and grinding toward your goals doesn’t always fit into the conventional hours of the day. Which is how it came to be that Ryan found himself responding to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at 3 am. Because that’s when he finished his reps and his “reppin’.”

The Rock was burning the “midnight oil” in the gym and boasting a little to inspire his fans, finishing his workout at 1:35 am and posting on Instagram. But Ryan Ochoa was just getting going at that hour.

Johnson wrote: “Cheers to us crazy ones, who always have to finish the job.”

Ryan replied to The Rock, only a little later: “Literally just finished my training at 3am & reppin @projectrock! I’m right there with ya… Cheers to finishing the job!”

Both gents are hitting it hard at Iron Paradise…