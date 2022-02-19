Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz Hold Each Other, He Recommends Sugar, Caffeine For ‘The Batman’

It’s Batman, so there is hype. That’s the way it goes — ask a Clooney, Keaton, or Kilmer. An Affleck or a Bale. So now it’s time to ask Robert Pattinson, who knows a little about hyped movies, having been, you know, in a little movie franchise about Harry Potter. Not to mention Twilight.

But still Pattinson remains an enigma, that hardest thing to be in Hollywood — someone happily, purposefully unknown, unpredictable. Even at this point in his career, GQ asks earnestly: Who Is Robert Pattinson?

That’s a question that people also ask about Batman, whose motivation and mystery and mutability are all what make him the most compelling, most human of the superheroes. Pattinson, whose The Batman is due for a March 4 release, seems perfect for such a dark amorphous role.

But then doesn’t he look just too happy with his co-star, the singular Zoe Kravitz, as the hold each other amiably — at least in the first of these four EW portraits? (Batman could never show such joy.)

For her part, Kravitz just stuns as she steals the camera’s focus in these pics — maybe part of it is her evident affection for her costar. That underlying feeling is expected to amp the action on screen.

A lot of fan feedback posits that The Batman is going to be “the best Batman ever.” And since the stakes continually go up, so do expectations. But while fans are just guessing, the casting gives hope.

Even Pattinson, who exudes cool, is daunted by the role. Jimmy Kimmel put it to the actor plainly, saying, “If you’re a bad Batman, there’s no bigger disaster than that, is there?”

“That’s what everyone keeps telling me,” Pattinson replied. “I’m like, I don’t want to be the worst one, that’s what I get remembered for.” He has few worries. The worst Batman, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder, and there are millions of beholders.

Pattinson told Kimmel he’s only recently seen The Batman, and he needed to get a little jacked for it. His recipe? “I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine…then I’m like, ‘Yes!'” So stop at Starbucks on your way to the theater; The Batman says so.