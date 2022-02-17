Miranda Lambert Gives Away Boots from Her ‘Wild’ Cowboy Outfit, from Idyllwind

If she was a cowboy, she’d be wild and free, Miranda Lambert memorably tells us in her catchy single “If I Was a Cowboy.” One thing is for sure: Lambert knows how to dress for the part.

For her “If I Was a Cowboy” video, Lambert wears a wild and free outfit, with a fringed suede jacket and a push-up top that makes it unlikely that fans took much notice of her boots. She looks both wild and free as she saddles up on her horse, fringe flying.

But many did notice the boots — and now the country star is giving those boots away through a link on her Instagram (above).They’re part of her Idyllwind collection.

“Fueled by Miranda Lambert” is the tagline for the brand, and Idyllwind has a lot of Lambert’s fuel evidently, featuring a wide range of products from jewelry to dresses to hats and what’s called “cozytown” stuff. (Cozytown is a good place to go after a long day of being wild and free.)

And of course, perfume…

The “If I was a Cowboy” video dropped mid January and has over a million views on YouTube alone. And the singer is on a roll, gaining ACM nominations for Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Lambert is currently touring with Little Big Town and will play dates in the UK in March before returning stateside, where she’ll be everywhere through August 7, when she wraps up the tour in Chicago. Here is a link to the Miranda Lambert concert dates and venues. Here’s the full video…