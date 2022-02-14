Minnie Driver, 52, Stuns In Bikini with Cute Pup, “Put Her Paw on My Belly”

The gorgeous and talented actress Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Will & Grace, Speechless, About a Boy) celebrated her birthday at the beach and in a black bikini. The 5’10” British-American Hollywood star turned 52. When she shared the photo below, she wrote: “This beautiful soul wandered up the beach, put her paw on my belly and gave my ear a proper kissing.”

More than one fan replied: “cute pup” while another commented: “This is called true love.”

Get ready to see more of Minnie: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romantic comedy Rosaline (a retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet) with Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, and Bradley Whitford, among others.