Miley Cyrus Says She “Reinvented My Live Show” with New Original Songs, New Covers

Miley Cyrus appeared at the Super Bowl Music Fest in LA on Super Bowl weekend and pledged to bring some fresh originality to her stage show. “New original songs,” Miley promised her faithful, while also showing the supreme confidence she’s known for. “New fan favorites,” she wrote, another way of saying you’re gonna love it.

There were also covers promised, and Miley emphatically delivered Dolly Parton‘s “Jolene” to a fanatical audience.

Super Bowl weekend took a ready LA by storm on Sunday, with the home team LA Rams capping it off by winning the NFL title in their super high tech new stadium, and a halftime show that featured the OGs of West Coast hip hop, including Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, who was the main man. It was Dre’s Day, according to the props used during the performance by Kendrick Lamar.

But it wasn’t just that the SoFi Stadium was jumping — the whole city was feeling the high energy and the heat. (It was above 80 degrees in the City of Angels.)

The Super Bowl Music Fest inhabited the Crypto.com Arena, home of the LA sports franchises the Clippers, Lakers, Kings and Sparks. Only it was Miley providing the sparks, not the WNBA team, along with Green Day on Night 3 of the fest. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Halsey and Machin Gun Kelly headlined the rest of the fest!

As always these days, there was a political edge — but it was only in jest. Miley surely could mount quite a campaign, however, were she to take the flag she waves below to the next level.

Miley’s setlist for the fest, as enumerated by setlist.fm. is below