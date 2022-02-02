Miesha “Cupcake” Tate Flaunts Amazing Post-Baby Pics, “I’m Bigger, Stronger and Better”

One of the 11 celebrities competing on Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is professional athlete Miesha “Cupcake” Tate. When not in the ring, competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the 35-year-old mixed martial artist spends time with her family. With fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez, she has two children: a 3-year-old daughter and an 20-month-old son.

One year after having her son, Miesha shared the stunning swimsuit pics above. She wrote: “I’m bigger, stronger and better this camp.”

Get ready to see more of this incredible mother of two: Miesha is scheduled to face Lauren Murphy on May 14, 2022 at UFC Fight Night 209.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on CBS.