Mickey Guyton Screams In Wild Joy About Super Bowl, Adrienne Bailon Reacts To Video

Country and crossover superstar Mickey Guyton gave the world an inside look at what it feels like to learn that your dreams have come true — and you know what? It’s LOUD!

The dreamy news is that Mickey will be singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl! And it’s beautifully captured on the video she shared with fans. Gigs don’t get any bigger or more prestigious than this!

Fans have to just hope her voice recovers in time. Because wow, this wild joyful screaming put some strain on the vocal cords, no doubt. Listen…

“Woke up this morning still in disbelief that I’m singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl!!! This is how I found out,” she wrote. Emmy-nominated entertainment industry veteran Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, made Mickey’s dreams come true, she attested.

And her friends reacted with joy, of course. Adrienne Bailon — AKA Adrienne Eliza Houghton — wrote simply: “YESSSSSS 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

It’s a big moment for the “Lay It On” singer and her fans, for sure. Expect perfection because Ms. Guyton will sure be practicing!

The Super Bowl (#SBLVI) takes place on February 13th in Los Angeles. NBC Sports for the coverage.