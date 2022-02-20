Melissa McBride Is Melting Hearts of TWD Fans with Cute Norman Reedus Photos

In The Walking Dead episode ‘New Haunts’ (Part II of the three-part series finale), while the heroes experience Halloween in the Commonwealth, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) undergo military training led by Mercer, and Carol (Melissa McBride) investigates Ezekiel’s (Khary Peyton) medical condition.

Hours before the ‘New Haunts’ episode airs, Melissa shared the behind-the-scene photo below with Norman and asked fans: “Love Daryl Dixon? Me too.” More than one fan replied: “Awwww!’ and “So cute together!”

It’s not the first time Melissa has shared such sweet photos with Norman!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.