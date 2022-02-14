Meg Ryan’s Son Jack Quaid Sues Bugs In Hilarious Sketch Comedy Routine

When Hollywood movie stars Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were married, they had a child together. Their son Jack Quaid, who is now 29, is following in their footsteps as an actor.

Jack made his big screen debut in the 2012 movie The Hunger Games as Marvel. Most recently, Jack starred in the 2022 film Scream 5 (as Richie, see below) with Scream OGs Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

When not on a movie set, Jack can be seen live on stage performing hilarious comedy routines. In the clip below, he plays Richard Mango, an attorney who sues bugs.

Get ready to see, er, hear more of Jack: he will provide the voice of Clark Kent aka Superman in the 2023 animated HBO Max/Cartoon Network series My Adventures With Superman.

Jack also starred with his mother in her film Ithaca (it was her directorial debut) and with her old Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail co-star Tom Hanks. Watch trailer below.