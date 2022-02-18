Marisa Tomei Dances On Table, Giving Away Spider-Man ‘Aunt May’ Raw Silk Jumpsuits

Hollywood movie star Marisa Tomei is recognized for many of her roles in many movies including My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler, and In the Bedroom, among others. More recently, the 57-year-old New Yorker is recognized for her role as Peter Parker’s Aunt May in the 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, with real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya.

When Marisa shared the fun video above, of her shimming on a table top, she wrote: “Shimming back in to say I’m doing another giveaway, just for fun and to show some love ;-).” And followed that with instructions on how to join the spidey-jumpsuit club. Marisa is giving away two more of the raw silk jumpsuits which were made for Aunt May in the Spider-Man movie.

Marisa also recently shared these “Spidey vibes” photos from 2003 at Art Basel!

Get ready to see more of Marisa: she is scheduled to start filming She Came to Me with Anne Hathaway and Matthew Broderick, who plays “a composer who suffers writer’s block and rediscovers his passion after an adventurous one-night stand.”