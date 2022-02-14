Maren Morris Stuns In Halter Crop Top with “Blurred” Son In New Music Video

Country pop star Maren Morris just released her new single Background Music. As seen in the music video below, the Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter looks like (and sounds like!) an angel in a white ruffle halter top looking out the window with her 1-year-old son Hayes Hurd (with husband Ryan Hurd).

Maren says of Background Music: “It’s a love song that addresses mortality but it’s also promising someone that even when we aren’t cool anymore, I want to grow old with them and laugh about the times we thought we were.”

Maren’s fans are going wild for the song and the video. As one replied: “I love the way you include the blurred vision of your child…makes the video more from your heart! You’re such an amazing soul!”

P.S. Maren Morris’ new album Humble Quest will be available on March 25, 2022.