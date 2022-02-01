Lisa Ling Shows Off Her “Hunky Spouse” Pauly — ‘Your Beefcake’ Yobo

Lisa Ling does a lot at once in her compelling series Take Out With Lisa Ling on HBO Max. She introduces viewers to wide-ranging foods and wonderful Asian-American communities — showing off America’s marvelous diversity in the process. And she’s also having a really good time!

But even considering all the terrific cuisine Lisa introduces, many fans are even more wowed when she shows off her “hunky Yobo (spouse), Pauly Song!”

Fans are totally here for Lisa’s love affair, which is also a family affair, of course. Fans are in love with Pauly and the couple, showing it with comments like “aka: your beefcake.” And hashtagging #HawtCouple and #CoupleGoals!

Pauly Song describes himself on Instagram as a “GirlDad trying to Seek Justice, Love Mercy, Walk Humbly.” And he delivers some beautiful family photos too.

Ling, whose family immigrated from China and whose grandparents owned a restaurant in Sacramento, California, is the perfect host for the show. Not only does she hit Sacramento for Chinese food, but also samples Bangladeshi food in New York, Japanese food in Los Angeles and Korean food in Fairfax County, Virginia. Filipino, Vietnamese and more are also on the menu. (For more about Lisa’s family, read her book!)

Lisa told CNN that in order to do justice to the multitude of Asian communities and cuisine, she’d “need 20 episodes at least, because the Asian American diaspora is so vast and diverse.”