Lindsay Lohan’s TikTok Traction Soars to 14 Million with Post #4: “The Parent Trap”

Lindsay Lohan dashed onto TikTok just this year, apparently wanting not to be the only celebrity the app hasn’t yet heard from. Yes, there remain more TikTok holdouts among the famous, but Lohan’s celeb persona makes it seem as if she would have started TikTok-ing long ago — she’s already got more than ten million followers on Instagram.

Lohan’s debut on the Chinese app was a simple introduction, though it caught some pop culture peeps by surprise in one aspect. CNN did an entire article about how often, until now, Lohan’s surname has been mispronounced. As Lohan herself pronounces it, there’s no hard “h” — the surname sounds more like Lowen. Or Cohen, as in the actor/comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

Here’s that intro, viewed a couple million times:

But Lohan soon found her TikTok stride, less than a week later, bursting above the 14 million views mark with a self-referential dialogue piece from The Parent Trap.

It’s a very meta world inside the planet’s buzziest social media app, and Lohan, with her career history, has the ability to go as meta as any celeb with these short videos. It’s, you might say, a matter of class.